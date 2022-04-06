Susan Carey Brosnan, 62, of New Hampton, died peacefully Sunday, March 27, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Englewood Hospital, Englewood, NJ after a long battle with cancer. Susan was born April 5, 1959, in Montclair, NJ, the daughter of Robert F. Carey, Sr. and Elizabeth (Murray) Carey.

She was a graduate of Goshen Central School, attended Orange County Community College, and worked for many years at Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School, in Goshen, NY.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel M. Brosnan, Sr.; children, Daniel Brosnan, Jr. and wife Kelsey of Casper, Wyoming; Sarah Nathanson and husband Joe of Newburgh, NY; and Julianne Brosnan of New Hampton, NY; sisters Peggy Broccoli of Middletown, NY; Beth Filipowski and husband Tab of Port St Lucie, FL; Brother Bob Carey of Middletown, NY; Aunt, Mary Kay Campbell and Husband Roger, Uncle, Bill Murray, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was pre-deceased by her parents.

Susan was a natural caretaker, and always stepped up for those in need. She enjoyed many family trips in their camper, loved the beach (Outer Banks, NC in particular). She will never be forgotten for her delicious baking that brought smiles to us all. She was a beautiful soul who loved reading, gardening, her dog Murphy, country music and watching HGTV.

Visitation was held Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. 82 South Street Goshen, NY.

A private funeral service for family and close friends to celebrate her life was held on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Donovan Funeral Home followed by a burial at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Susan’s honor to the Make a Wish Foundation of Hudson Valley, which the Brosnan Family greatly benefited from.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. in Goshen. To leave a condolence, visit www.donavanfunerals.com.