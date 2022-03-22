Shawn T. Miller, age 47, of Goshen passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at his home in Goshen. Shawn was born March 31, 1974 in Middletown, NY. He is the son of Daniel J. and Diane G Miller.

Shawn, a lifelong resident of Goshen loved fishing, cooking and exploring the outdoors. In elementary school Shawn began the self taught art of fly tying and started competing in fly tying competitions, winning against other professional fly tyers who were much more experienced then he was.

As a Commercial Art student in B.O.C.E.S., Shawn’s design was chosen to be the cover for the 25th Anniversary of Orange Ulster B.O.C.E.S. Vo-Tech Center Student Recognition booklet. After high school Shawn enjoyed cooking and started taking cooking classes. Eventually he became a great cook, learning many new recipes that his family enjoys. Shawn continued his hobby of fishing as he got older and competed in many Amateur Bass Masters Tournaments, even competing in a couple of pro tournaments, ranking within the top fifty Bass Masters of New York at one point in his career.

He is survived by his parents Daniel J. Miller and Diane Gregory Miller; his brother Bradford A. Miller, sister-in-law Elisa Triano Miller, a niece, nephew and many cousins.