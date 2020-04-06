Saundra K. Turner, a resident of Valley View nursing home, and a life long resident of Middletown, entered into rest on Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a short illness.

Saundra was born on July 17, 1939, in Middletown to Frederick and Betty Kennedy. She was a graduate of Goshen Central High school and was employed as a bookkeeper at the district for several years.

Her years beyond that were spent doting on her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren whom she loved so much. She was “Mom” and “Nanny” to many over the years.

Saundra is survived by her brother Robert, his wife Marie, of Florida, and brother Richard and his wife Edith of Fort Plain.

She also is survived by her three children and their families: Ricky and his partner Cindy of Staunton, Virginia, Sharon and her husband Randy of Peoria, Arizona, and her son William and his partner Stephanie of Milton.

She is also survived by daughters-in-law Cindy Turner of Minnesota and Stacey Turner of Campbell Hall.

Saundra had several grandchildren and great – grandchildren: granddaughter Tara and her husband Brian, granddaughter Jenna and her partner Jon, granddaughter Kaylin and her partner Derek, granddaughter Madison and her partner Dayquan, grandson Willie and granddaughter Jessica; and great grandchildren: Kayleigh, Evelyn, Abigail, Lea, Bowen, Olivia, Eli, Haylee, Derek and Jayden. She was also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her father Frederick and mother Betty.

She was a lifelong member of the Scotchtown Presbyterian Church in Middletown. She loved her church family as her own. She spent many years teaching Sunday School as well as Bible school during the summer.

She also volunteered for more than five years at Park Manor Nursing home, caring for her mother and other residents. She was truly one of a kind.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, services will be private. However, we will have a proper celebration of her life, at the church she loved, to be announced at a later date.