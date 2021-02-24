Santa “Sadie” Bonfandio passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her residence in Monroe, with her daughter and her family by her side. She was 91 years old.

The daughter of Frank and Mary Marino Veltre, she was born on Nov. 16, 1929, in Brooklyn.

Sadie was a devoted wife to the love of her life for 65 years, amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many.

She was an active member of Sacred Heart Church and Monroe Jolly Seniors. Sadie loved playing slot machines, scratch off lottery tickets and had a huge sweet tooth for desserts- she never refused a cannoli, cheesecake or chocolates.

Her greatest love was her family, especially her daughter and her family who cared for her for many years. Wherever Sadie was, you could rest assure that her little four-legged companion Hannah was nearby. Hannah is truly lost without her grandma.

Survivors include her beloved children: Jessie Stern and her husband, Robert Biagini of Monroe and James J. Bonfandio and his wife Tessa of Hicksville; her siblings: Samuel Veltre, Ann Grosjean and Gussie Schimmenti; her grandchildren: Daniella, Mikey (her Mikester), Christina, Gina, Lisa and JT; and her great granddaughter Charlotte Grace.

She was predeceased by her loving, wonderful husband of 65 years, James F. Bonfandio Jr.; her siblings: James Veltre, Mike Veltre and Josephine Lougias; and her in-laws: May (Honey) Veltre, Randy Schimmenti, Joseph Grosjean and George Lougias.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes (845 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com).