Samuel Joseph LaMontanaro of Calabash, N.C., died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 73.

Son of the late Anthony LaMontanaro and Mary E. Gangi LaMontanaro, he was born Jan. 26, 1947, in Queens, N.Y.

He owned and operated Abar Plumbing and Heating in the Goshen, N.Y., where he and his family lived for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 503 of Calabash.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth Tietze LaMontanaro; daughter, Tina Countryman and her husband, Robert, of Sterling, Pa.; son, Samuel LaMontanaro Jr. and his wife, Christine, of New Hampton, N.Y.; brothers, Richard LaMontanaro of New Mexico and John Greco of Texas; sister, Susan Hassenpour of Florida; grandchildren, Diane, Anna, Samuel, and Eliana; great-grandchildren, Robert, Marcus, Juan, Giovanni, Onyx, and Trever; several nieces and nephews; a special nephew, Frankie C.; and a cat named Rosie.

A memorial service was held Feb. 1 at Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.