Ruth Ellen Maney

Ruth Maney died peacefully on Dec. 22, 2019, at Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen, N.Y. She was 70.

Ruth lived and worked in Goshen her entire life. She was a graduate of Goshen High School and went on to work as a secretary with the Orange County Department of Social Services for 42 years. She was one of those rare people who was able to live in the present moment without dwelling on worries. She never discussed problems or got distracted by issues. Never once in her life was she mean to others. She didn't gossip, and she didn't criticize.

Ruth was well loved by a wide circle of friends, perhaps in part because of her rare ability to accept people and circumstances as they are. A steady stream of visitors, both friends and family, showed up to visit Ruth.

Although Ruth's heart belonged to Goshen, she traveled regularly with a group of friends. They visited places as exotic as Fiji and Thailand and as down home as Graceland.

Ruth was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Kathryn Maney Hawkins.

She is survived by her sisters, Linda Mabie, of Goshen; and Marjorie Wilson and her husband, Richard Butts, of Maine; and nephews, Bradford and Jonathan Wilson.

Visitation was held Dec. 27 at the Donovan Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at the First Presbyterian Church, Goshen, on Dec. 28. A graveside service followed at Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, Ruth's family requests that a memorial donation may be made in her name to either the organ fund at the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen or to GOVAC, Goshen Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 695, Goshen, NY 10924.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the aides and medical staff at Valley View Nursing Home for the caring and loving attention that Ruth received there.