Roy A. Gittleman of Chester passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill. Roy was 82 years old.

The son of Leanora Posinka and Ira Gittleman, he was born on June 12, 1937, in New York City.

Roy was a retired security guard for the Monroe-Woodbury School District in Central Valley. Previously, Roy also worked as a color developer for 30-plus years for Burlington Industries in Manhattan.

Roy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Nancy (Grasso), at home; his three children: Linda Levinson and her husband David of Monroe; Sheryl Halper and her husband Andrew of Suffern and Marc Gittleman and his wife Deborah of Highland Mills. Roy is also survived by his beloved five grandchildren: Ross, Alex, Jessica, Michael and Mason; and his sister Janet Wolkon and her husband Barry of Brookline, Massachusetts.

Memorial services will be private. Interment will take place at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Roy’s name to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone IA 50037-8039 (www.redcross.org).

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).