Rose C. Perrillo of Chester, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at home in Monroe, N.Y. She was 95.

Daughter of the late James and Mary Caleo Pignone, she was born July 15, 1924, in the Bronx, N.Y.

Rose was a secretary for Monroe Temple of Liberal Judaism in Monroe. She also owned a store, Thrifty Mart, on 17M in Monroe and had various other occupations over the years including a retail worker and travel agent. Her last position was a greeter at Panera in her early 90s. Rose loved meeting new people. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church since 1960 and a member of the Christian Service Committee. She had an avid love for travel and has visited many places around the world. She also loved music, dancing, wine, animals, and most of all her family and friends.

Survivors include her sons Dr. Richard Perrillo of San Francisco, Calif., and Victor Perrillo of Huntington Beach, Calif.; daughter, Johanna DeMaria and her husband, Nicola, of Monroe; sister Jean Ferro and her husband, Vincent, of Jensen Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Theresa DeMaria-Valdes and her husband, Gonzalo, Joseph DeMaria and his wife, Anne, Pattie DeMaria, and Nicole Vitale and her husband, Robert; and six great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, John; sons James and John; and sisters Mae Tomei and Patricia Pignone.

A special thank you to all her loving aides, especially Jessie and Mike, and all the others who took wonderful care of her during her illness.

A funeral mass was held Dec. 30 at Sacred Heart Church, Monroe. Interment followed at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y.