Ronald M. Madura Sr. of Goshen, N.Y., entered into rest on Tuesday Aug., 11, 2020. He was 68 years old.

He was the owner of Ronald Madura Farms, Goshen, NY.

The son of the late Daniel Madura Sr. and Caroline Osczepinksi Madura he was born June 28, 1952, in Goshen, N.Y.

He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Canders and husband Kevin and their children Max and Ava; daughter Jacqueline Madura and her children Lillian and Cameron; fiancée Jami Connelly and her children Brittany, Brooke, and Ryan; brother Daniel E. Madura Jr.; brother Christopher Madura; sister Mary Ann Madura; brother John David Madura; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Ronald M. Madura, Jr., brother David John Madura, sisters Anne Marie and Linda Graziano.

Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, from 4-7 pm at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 22 Glenmere Ave. Florida, NY.

A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020, at St. Joseph Church 20 Glenmere Ave. Florida, N.Y.

Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery Florida, NY.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Goshen Little League, PO Box 314, Goshen, NY 10924

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

