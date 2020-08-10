Roger Ward Tuthill, 98 of Kenyann Drive, Wolfeboro passed away Aug. 5, 2020, at his home.

Born in Washingtonville, N.Y., Nov. 10, 1921, son of the late Benjamin and Ruth (Dusenbury) Tuthill he grew up in Washingtonville and lived most of his life there. Roger moved to Campbell Hall, N.Y., in 1980 then moved to Madison, N.H., in 1986 finally moving to Wolfeboro in 1996.

Roger ran a dairy farm until 1968 before working for Chester National Bank retiring in 1982. He enjoyed travel, camping and gardening having several large vegetable gardens at his home in Madison.

Predeceased by his first wife Betty (VanSickle) Tuthill he is survived by his wife Hildegaard (Retel) Tuthill of Wolfeboro, 3 sons and their wives Paul and Patti Tuthill of Amissville, VA, Doug and Darlene Tuthill of Campbell Hall, N.Y., Scott and Gayle Tuthill of Shallotte, NC, a daughter Patty Tuthill of Chester, N.Y., 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Services will be private.

