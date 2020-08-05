Robert L. Rogoff of Goshen (formerly of Monroe) passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, surrounded by his family at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh. He was 77 years old.

The son of Lucy Scavuzzo-Giorlando, he was born on Feb. 10, 1943, in Brooklyn.

Robert “Bob” was a U.S. Navy veteran – who proudly served aboard the USS Constellation and owned his own printing business for more than 50 years in New York City. Many of Bob’s most cherished memories were spent with his family that meant the world to him. Bob was proud to be along side his wife of almost 55 years.

He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Josephine Rogoff, his daughters Sabrina Mulligan and her husband John, Lucille Rogoff, of Killington, Vermont; his son Carlo Rogoff and his wife Sandy of Matamoras, Pa.; and his grandchildren, Nick, his wife Sam, Sabrina, James and Amanda as well as his great grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by his grandson, Carlo John Rogoff on Oct. 31, 2018.

Visitation was held Aug. 7 at Smith, Seaman & Quckenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe. A Funeral Mass also was celebrated on Aug. 7 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe.

Interment followed in the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Sacred Heart Church.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).