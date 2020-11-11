Richard W. O’Neill Jr. of Chester died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Garnet Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill.

Richard was born Feb. 18, 1943, in Brooklyn, the son Richard William and Mary Agnes (Frein) O’Neill Sr.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He retired from New York Telephone in Manhattan. He then worked security for the Seagrams Corporation for ten years.

Richard and his devoted wife Joanne shared 56 Years together and had a wonderful life of love, laughter, children and grandchildren. His greatest joy was caring for his family, helping others and going to his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He worked very hard yet was humble and would share all that he had. One of the most important lessons that he taught us was to protect and honor your family no matter what the cost. A battle for your family is a battle never lost. Take a stand for things and keep your head held high.

He is survived by his wife Joanne O’Neill and five children: Richard (Beth) O’Neill, Kathleen (Larry) Swanson, Jacqueline (Jose) Gonzalez, Bryan (Tracey) O’Neill and Matthew (Lara) O’Neill; 14 grandchildren: Victoria, Juliana, Skyler, Blade, Destiny, Rayzer, Jose, Brianna, Jack, Liam, Kate, Eleanor, Audrey and Matthew; and three sisters: Maureen (Paul) Macchione, Jean (Bob) Broas and Mary (James) Gass.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen.

Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation at the funeral home, which may cause a wait time and facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. There is also an occupancy limitation at St. Columba Church.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Columba R.C. Church, 27 High St., Chester.

Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or Orange and Sullivan Counties of Hospice, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.