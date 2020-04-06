April 21, 1973-April 1, 2020

Raymond Pizzo of Shohola, Pa., was a kind and loving soul that was called to Heaven way too early (April 1, 2020). He was born in Suffern at Samaritan Hospital on April 21, 1973.

Raymond grew up in Monroe and graduated from Monroe-Woodbury High School.

He worked at ShopRite in Chester for just shy of 16 years as an overnight clerk. Ray was sometimes a “professional mover, mason, builder and landscaper.” He was whatever you needed him to be.

He took pride in his home and getting it so everyone had a place to stay. Raymond left his door open to anyone who needed him. He put his family above anything, even himself. He would drop everything he was doing just to help whomever needed him. He would give you the shirt off his back if someone needed it.

Raymond was an avid collector of Star Wars and loved everything Star Wars.

He is predeceased by his loving grandparents, Salvatore and Catherine Pizzo and uncles Thomas and Joseph Pizzo, Vincent Coley, and Michael Mc Quade.

Raymond leaves behind the one woman who has had his heart since it started beating, his mother Christine King; the only father he has ever known, Keith King. He also leaves behind his siblings: Edward King, Billyjack King, Amy King Tecchio and Christina King; 14 nieces and nephews: Jenna Tecchio, Camryn Tecchio, Taylor Tecchio, Travis King, Vincent King, Anthony Jace King, Nikki King, Alfred C. Cammisa, Connor King, Logan King, Ava Hahn, Haley Wright, Tyler Young, and a niece or nephew who has not been born yet.

Words cannot express what you children mean to him. Although he may have not got a chance to meet all of you, you all had a special place in his heart. You all made him feel whole. He also leaves behind the Pizzo family and many cousins. Most of which helped raise him and grew up with him.

Lastly, he leaves behind his many friends and co-workers who became his second family. He will be dearly missed by all.

A quote from his ShopRite family: “Above all else, Ray was a word smith. His co-workers will forever miss his mastery of colorful metaphors.”

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.