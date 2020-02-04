Philomena (Phyllis) Ann Slesinski of Seminole, Fla., died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Wright Health And Rehabilitation in Seminole after a long illness. She was 82.

Daughter of Antone and Martha (Pawlak) Krzyzczuk, she was born Jan. 27, 1938, in Goshen, N.Y.

She retired from Arden Hill Hospital in Goshen in computer operations.

She is survived by her children, Kim Slesinski of Seminole and Chip and Wendy Slesinski; her beloved grandsons, Matthew and Timothy of Pine Bush, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.

She loved the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets. She loved spending time outside in her yard and was an avid follower of True Crime and Dr. Phil. She loved to knit and crochet, of which her family members greatly benefited.

She was known to her neighbors for playing patriotic music on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. And she was always smiling.

Visitation was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Goshen