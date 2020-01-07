Patrick Murray of Palisades, N.Y. entered into rest surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Nyack, N.Y. He was 55.

Son of the late John William and Mary Rose (Rogers) Murray, he was born March 24, 1964, in the Bronx, N.Y.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Rose; siblings, Ann Veneziano of Washingtonville, N.Y., Mary Murray of Georgetown, Mass., James Murray of Goshen, N.Y., Kathy Payne of Virginia Beach, VA.; Michael Murray of Haverstraw, N.Y., Eileen Coyle of Goshen, and Timothy Murray of Stony Point, N.Y.; and 21 nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by his father, John Murray; brother, Kevin Murray; niece, Kristen Murray; and nephew, Sean Coyle.

Visitation was held Jan. 6 at Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen. A Mass of Christian burial was held Jan. 7 at St. John The Evangelist Roman Cathlic Church, Goshen. Burial followed at St. Raymond’s Cemetery in the Bronx.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s (act.alz.org/donate) or American Heart Association (heart.org).