Patrick J. Boyle of Goshen, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Glen Arden, Goshen.

Son of James and Anna Boyle, he was born April 3, 1929, in Wilkes Barre, Pa.

Pat graduated from Meyers High School and Kings College, both of Wilkes Barre, and Georgetown University Law School, Washington, D.C. He served as Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy on a destroyer escort during the Korean War.

Pat loved the Law. He was a self-employed lawyer in Goshen. He enjoyed skiing (always looking for snow) and playing tennis. He also loved poetry, Shakespeare, singing and dancing. Pat was very active in the community. He was involved in the chamber, Lions Club, the Cataract Engine and Hose, and many other organizations.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Marie Boyle of Goshen; daughters, Catherine (Cait) Morley and significant other, Tim Mills, of Middletown, N.Y., and Dori McGuire of Goshen; son, Matthew Boyle and wife, Beth, of Goshen; sister, Sally Barrett of Frederick, Md.; grandchildren, Dylan, Owen and wife, Jessica, Collin and Meghan McGuire, Elizabeth and Patrick, Rebecca Morley, Luca and Wyatt Boyle; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Brayden McGuire; and many nieces and nephews. Pat loved his family.

Patrick was predeceased by his siblings, Anna (Patsy) Evans, James Boyle, Thomas Boyle, Magdelyn Gates, and Donald Boyle.

Visitation was held Jan. 21 at Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen. A Mass of Christian burial was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen. Burial will follow in Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Goshen.