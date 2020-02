Michelina ("Lena") Galeazzi of Goshen, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. She was 98.

Daughter of the late Angelo and Ida Aucone Galeazzi, she was born Aug. 10, 1921, in the Bronx, N.Y.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, N.Y.