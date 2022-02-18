Michael J. DiBattista passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family in Monroe, NY. He was 76 years old. Son of the late Michael and Consolata (Serrano) DiBattista, he was born on February 13, 1945, in Brooklyn, NY. Michael proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 -1967. After his honorable discharge, he worked as a technician for Verizon. Michael finished his career as Security for the Woodbury Common. Michael was a member of the American Legion Post 488 and Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda DiBattista; children: Michael A. DiBattista and his wife, Cindy; and Kristen Sisouvong and her husband, Jet; cousins: Carol Gangemi and Mary-Ann LoPorto; and his beloved grandsons: Thahven, Oliver, and Owen. In addition to his parents, Michael was also predeceased by his brother, Joseph DiBattista and cousin, Dorothy Pesce.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY 10950. A burial of cremains with Military Honors will take place at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY., at a later date.

Per the family’s request, regardless of vaccination status, masks are required at the funeral home and church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nathan’s Butterflies, 32 Maryvale Dr., Apalachin, NY 13732. www.nathansbutterflies.com or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com