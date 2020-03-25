Maurice J. (“Scan”) Scandurra of Chester, N.Y., died peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 94.

He was born on June 15, 1925, to the late Maria Licciardello and Giovanni Scandurra.

Maurice was married to Cornelia Schoorl Scandurra for 72 years. He was a caring and loving husband, devoted father, adoring grandfather, and great-grandfather who was loved by many.

He was a local produce farmer, growing lettuce and onions with his brother Joseph. Upon retirement, he held several part-time jobs until he finally retired for good at the age of 87.

Maurice graduated from Chester High School in 1943 and was a member of the Chester Alumni Association, as well as a parishioner of St. Columba Church. He was a member of the Walton Engine and Hose Fire Company for 62 years, with the last 17 years as a member of the Fire Police.

Maurice was an avid Mets fan and a St. John’s Basketball fan. He loved gardening, and woodworking. He always had a smile on his face and was always willing to give a helping hand.

He is survived by his wife ,Cornelia; son, John and his wife, Donna, of Connecticut; daughter, Donna Scandurra DeStafeno and her companion, Philip Stanbro, of Chester, N.Y.; his grandchildren, who were always the light of his life, Tracee Abrams Strout and her husband, Stephen, of Greenville, N.Y., Jason Scandurra and his wife, Jessica, of Connecticut, and Michael Scandurra and his wife, Amanda, of Connecticut; as well as great-grandchildren, Ethan John Scandurra, Joseph Paul Strout, and Katherine Grace Strout; and several nieces and a nephew.

In addition to his parents, Maurice was predeceased by his brother Joseph and his wife, Philomena; sister-in-law, Johanna Schoorl Ruscitti and her husband, Michael Ruscitti; and brother-in-law, John Schoorl and his wife, Josephine.

The family would like to thank the Walton Engine and Hose Fire Company for their support, as well as Maurice’s health aide, Chantal Robinson for all of her loving care, and Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, who helped to keep Maurice comfortable at home. Special thank you also goes out to all of the family and friends who took the time to care about Maurice and his family during their time of need.

Visitation was held March 18 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, Monroe, N.Y., followed by a firematics service. A prayer service was held March 19 in the funeral home, followed by interment at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, N.Y.

Due to the most recent COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, at St. Columba Roman Catholic Church in Chester, N.Y. In accordance with government guidelines for limiting Coronavirus exposure, if you or a family member are ill, thoughts and prayers are appreciated, but please do not attend services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walton Engine and Hose Fire Department, or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties.