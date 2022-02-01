Mark Goulet

Mark A. Goulet, 71, of New Windsor, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 22nd. He will be dearly missed by his family. Son of the late Clarence and Laurette Chamberlain Goulet, he was born on October 3, 1950, in Windsor, Ontario. Mark was raised in Canada, where he played hockey in his youth, and remained a passionate Montreal Canadiens fan throughout his life.

Moving to Michigan and then New York to raise a family, Mark was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, boat, and travel to Maine. In addition to his career, he spent several years as a volunteer firefighter for the Salisbury Mills Fire Company, and in retirement drove a school bus for elementary students.

Above all else, Mark loved his family. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Maxine Falconer Goulet, of New Windsor, NY; sons: Marc Goulet and his wife, Danielle, of Wayne, NJ; and Timothy Goulet and his wife, Maryalice, of Bronx, NY; sister, Sue Winter, of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI; stepfather, Robert Dumas, of Grosse Pointe Park, MI; and his beloved grandchildren: Austin, Jack, and Alice.

Memorial visitation was held on Monday, January 31, 2022. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, an organization to which Mark regularly donated and admired.