Mark Anthony Parken, 32, of Haskell, NJ, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at Chilton Medical Center, Pompton Plains, NJ. Mark was born June 29, 1989, in Valhalla, NY, the son of Michael T. Parken,Sr. and Betsy M. Cummings.

He is survived by his mother, Betsy M. Noonan and her husband Daniel Noonan, his father Michael Parken Sr. ; brothers Joseph, Michael, Jr., Zachary, Matthew. Sisters-in-law, Anna, Susan and nephew Dakota. He is predeceased by his bother Leonard.

Due to continued public health concerns, facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced.

Visitation was on Friday, January 14 from 3 to 6 P.M. at Donovan FuneralHome, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. The Funeral service to celebrate his life was held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street,Goshen, NY. Burial followed in Slate Hill Cemetery, Goshen, NY. Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence, visit www.donovanfunerals.com