Marie T. Murphy, of New Hampton, NY, left her family and loved ones after 96 wonderful years, on March 26, 2022. The daughter of Thomas and Mary (Hearne) McGowan, Marie was born on October 28, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward P. Murphy, and sons, Eddie, Jr. and Paul.

She will be greatly missed by daughter Marie Hartman and her husband Henry; sons James Hennessy and wife, Mary Jo; Peter Murphy and wife Sonya; grandchildren Paul Murphy, Jackie Russo and husband Chris, Missy O’Connor and husband Casey; Matt Scanna, Eddie, Maggie and Katie Hennessy; Amanda Murphy Kumpas and husband Jason; and her rascally dog, Ollie.

Friends and neighbors are invited to a visitation on Thursday, March 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. Marie’s life will be celebrated at a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 1,

2022 at 11 a.m. at The Church of the Assumption, 211 Homestead Avenue, Maybrook, NY. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kingston. In lieu of flowers, consider making a gift to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties .