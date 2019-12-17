Maria Del Carmen Torrado, formerly of Goshen, N.Y., entered into rest Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, Newburgh, N.Y. She was 72.

Daughter of the late Paulino and Margarita Martinez, she was born April 24, 1947, in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. She worked as a registered nurse at Nyack Hospital for over 20 years.

Survivors include her children, Marc Torrado with wife, Linda, Eric Torrado with wife, Tara, and Heather Torrado; grandchildren, Nicholas, Caitlin, Gabriella, Kyra, and Kyle; former husband, Luis Torrado; and brother, Victor Martinez with wife, Rosie.

Visitation was held Dec. 17 at the Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, followed by a funeral service at the funeral home. Her final resting place will be in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Lane, Newburgh, NY.