Louise Agnes Doherty of Highland Mills, N.Y., passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, at Orange Regional Medical Center, in Wallkill, N.Y. She was 83.

Daughter of the late Anson and Agnes Mulhair Eason, she was born Nov. 5, 1936, in Middletown, N.Y.

Louise was the office manager for Masci & Hale D.D.S in Walden, N.Y. She also was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church and was a member of the Woodbury Golden Ager Club.

Survivors include her husband, Cornelius E. "Neil" Doherty; children, Dr. Peter V. Masci and his wife, Christine, of Montgomery, N.Y., Maureen Pendergast and her husband, William, of Chester, N.Y., Matthew Doherty and his wife. Rose, of Bedford, Mass., and Christine Peppiatt and her husband, Brian, of Round Hill, Va.; sister Patricia Cary of Middletown, N.Y.; 16 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law Gloria Eason, of Coco Beach, Florida.

She is predeceased by her sister Mary Ellen Eason; brother, Anson Eason; and her first husband, Russell P. Masci.

Visitation was held Dec. 27 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, Monroe, N.Y. A funeral mass was held Dec. 28 at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Highland Mills. Services will be held at Cemetery of The Highlands at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105