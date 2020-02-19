Louis J. Fratto Sr.

Lou Fratto Sr., a longtime resident of Newburgh, N.Y., was born into his new life on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was 97.

He was born on Jan. 15, 1923, in Chester, N.Y., to the late John and Carmella (Frustace) Fratto. He was married to the late Maria (Consorti) Fratto, who predeceased him on July 7, 2014.

Lou was the founder and owner of Plaza Pharmacies across Duchess County for more than 40 years. He enjoyed golfing with his crew, and although he was an avid Yankee fan, he was also their biggest critic. He graduated the Albany College of Pharmacy in 1944, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as a Rotarian. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. We love you, we thank you, and we miss you.

Lou is survived by his sister Sylvia LaPorte; sons, John (Cynthia) of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Louis J. Fratto Jr. (Eileen) formerly of Poughkeepsie; grandchildren, Paul and Christina of Poughkeepsie, Mark, Timothy, and Michael all formerly of Poughkeepsie; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his siblings John Jr. and Millie Fratto.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Nick Bambino for a lifetime of care and friendship.

Visitation was held Feb. 14 at Brooks Funeral Home, Newburgh. A Funeral Mass was held Feb. 15 at Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh. Entombment followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.