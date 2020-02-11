Linda Lee Smith of Pen Argyl, Pa., a longtime resident of Port Jervis, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at St. Luke’s Anderson Campus in Easton, Pa. She was 71.

Daughter of the late Dean Conklin and the late Grace Kyles Conklin, she was born June 1, 1948, in Tuxedo, N.Y.

Linda was married for 41 years to Robert Smith prior to his death in 2008.

She worked for many years as a line worker for Kolmar Labs in Port Jervis and more recently for Artworks in Port Jervis.

A family statement read: Linda was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Her entire life was about caring for her family. Whether it be cooking (as she was an excellent cook and will always be remembered for her chicken and spaghetti), or cleaning, or watching the children, her family could always count on her to be helpful in any way she could. She was a good, kindhearted woman and she will be missed very much by her family and friends.

Surviving are her sons, Robert Smith of Pen Argyl, Pa., and Douglas Smith Sr. of Port Jervis, N.Y.; daughters, Dawn Smith of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Melinda Rysdyke of Port Jervis; sisters, Grace Ann Martini and husband, Robert, of Chester, N.Y., Phyllis Sigler and husband, Gene, of Port Jervis, Irene Barbarino and husband, John, of Port Jervis, Mary Kurtz and husband, Daniel, of Port Jervis, and Joan Manning of Port Jervis; sister-in-law, Mabel Conklin of Lancaster, Pa.; grandchildren, Krista Strouse and husband, Chris, Adam Murphy, Douglas Robert Murphy, Brittany Murphy, Amanda Lynn Smith, Douglas William Smith Jr., Richard Rysdyke Jr., Jennifer Rose Rysdyke, and Gavin Steven Smith; great-grandchildren, Chase, Avery, Hayden, Richard III, Hannah, Kayden, Madison, Doug Jr., Lyric, Makenna, Ian and Hailey; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister Agnes Margarum; brothers Dean Conklin and his wife, Anna, and Leslie Conklin; brother-in-law, Shawn Murabito; and sons-in-law, Edward Murphy Jr. and Richard Ryskyke

Funeral services were to be held privately at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home in Port Jervis.

Memorial contributions may be made to Roosa Fleming VFW Post #161, 47-51 Owen St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.