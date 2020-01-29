Leonard M. Brown of Mount Hope, N.Y., passed away at home on Jan. 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a long fight with Parkinson's disease. He was 74.

Son of William and Lorraine (Korth) Brown, he was born on Sept. 22, 1945, in Goshen, N.Y.

From a young age, Leonard was a hardworking man and learned plumbing from his father, which he did during his high school tenure at Goshen Central High School from which he graduated in 1964. He then joined the Air Force, where he spent the next six years serving his country.

Upon his return to Goshen, he worked for Healey's as a service manager and then eventually found his way into contracting, from which he eventually retired.

Leonard was quick-witted and enjoyed staying busy. His lifelong hobbies included beautiful woodworking and genealogy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Linda J. (Cawien) Brown; brother, Martin L. Brown of Goshen; children, Lauri Brown (Luke) of North Carolina, Lenore Vanhine (Edward) of Summitville, N.Y., Michael and Christina Brown of Mt. Hope, N.Y., and Katie Brown of Mt. Hope, N.Y.; grandchildren, Kody Forman of Summitville, N.Y., Ashely Forman of North Carolina, Steven Brown of Mt. Hope, N.Y., Samantha Pauly ( Greg) of Westbrookville, N.Y., Matthew Brown of Mt. Hope, N.Y., Jacklin Chappuis of North Carolina, and Kayla Chappuis of North Carolina; nephew, Martin Brown of Pennsylvania; and many cousins.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, aunts, and uncles.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice Foundation of Orange and Sullivan County, along with the aides who helped not only Leonard but his family during this difficult time.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

All memorial donations made in lieu of flowers may be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation or The Michael J. Fox Foundations for Parkinson's Research.