Kenneth E. Liebler Sr. of Goshen, N.Y., died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, N.Y. He was 92.

Son of Anthony Joseph Liebler and Cora Baldwin, Kenneth was born July 30, 1927 in Astoria, N.Y.

He was raised by his father and his grandmother, Harriett Lasher Liebler. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He retired after 40 years from Orange & Rockland Utilities as a line foreman. He was a member of the Dikeman Engine and Hose Fire Department in Goshen, N.Y., and a member of the Port Jervis Country Club.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janina (Dunikowski) Liebler, at home; his children, Kenneth E. Liebler Jr. and wife, Linda, of Middletown, N.Y., William Liebler of New Windsor, N.Y., Victoria Borman and husband, Ben, of Grants Pass, Ore., and Eliza Phelps and husband, Danny, of Ruffin, N.C.; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A private burial will be held in Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen, N.Y.