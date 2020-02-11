John P. Halayko of Monroe, N.Y., passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his home in Monroe. He was 61.

Son of the late Paul and Eleanor Farrell Halayko, he was born Jan. 21, 1959.

John graduated from St. Francis Prep in Fresh Meadows, N.Y., and went on to become the senior director of operations for Fidelity Investments in Jersey City, N.J. He was a member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, N.Y., and was also a former member of Knights of Columbus Hudson Council in Woodside, N.Y.

Survivors include his son, Sean Halayko and his wife, Pam, of Middletown, N.J., daughter, Kristen Falasca and her husband, Joseph, of Highland Mills, N.Y.; his siblings, Steven Halayko and his wife, Peggy, of Goshen, N.Y., Paul Halayko and his wife, Freda, of Sunnyside, N.Y., and Mary Ellen Benedetti and her husband, Charlie, of Blooming Grove, N.Y.; along with his granddaughter, Madison; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Feb. 6 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home in Monroe. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Monroe. Cremation followed at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association P.O. Box # 3049 Syracuse N.Y. 13220