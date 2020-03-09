John Joseph Buckley of Goshen, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Vero Beach, Fla. He was 86.

John was born on Nov. 30, 1933, to Bernard Edward Buckley and Anna (Gallo) Buckley in Brooklyn, N.Y.

He graduated from Bushwick High School in Brooklyn and received his bachelors and masters degrees from New York University. John served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the First Army Band at Governors Island, N.Y. His duties included playing morning Reveille and evening Retreat and Taps at military funerals. He was proud to play his trumpet and march with the First Army Band in New York City parades as well as at Madison Square Garden during the National Dog Show.

John began his teaching career at Nassau County Community College on Long Island and in 1966 became a professor of business and marketing at SUNY Orange in Middletown, N.Y. He retired in 1993 after a 27-year tenure.

John enjoyed playing his trumpet as a member of the Swing Shift Orchestra. He also enjoyed competitive racquetball and handball games and long-distance running. In 1978, John completed his first marathon in Philadelphia, Pa. He loved cruising and traveling; especially to Europe and South America. He also enjoyed summers with his family at Long Beach Island and playing tennis at his winter home in Vero Beach, Fla. John was a long-time parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Goshen and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Kathleen (Strobach) Buckley; sons, Brian Buckley and wife, Nancy, of Goshen, N.Y., and Paul Buckley and wife, Heather Holcombe, of Summit, N.J.; daughters Regina Dudek and husband Thomas of Mahwah, N.J., and Christina Buckley and husband, Peter Nieuwenhuizen, of Amersfoort, The Netherlands. John treasured and was dearly loved by his nine grandchildren, Danielle, Andrew and Christopher Buckley, Keenan and Maginnis Buckley, Allison and Matthew Dudek, and Sean and Maren Nieuwenhuizen. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Stephen K. Strobach and wife, Naty Reyes, of Bucaramanga, Colombia, whom he considered as his own brother and sister; and brother-in-law Walter Strobach and sister-in-law Sharon Strobach of Richmond, Va. John was also loved by many nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his parents and his sisters Lorraine and Marguerite Buckley.

Visitation will be Friday, March 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m on Saturday, March 14, at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, N.Y. Burial will follow in Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to ARC Westchester Guardianship Program, 265 Saw Mill River Road, Hawthorne, NY 10532. Donations will be used to continue to provide innovative service and support for children, teens and adults with developmental disabilities.