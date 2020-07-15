John James McCombs of Bullville passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a long illness. He was 69 years old.

Born in Goshen on June 12, 1951, he was the son of Alberta (Groom) and Charles McCombs.

John worked for Amscan in Chester as a machine operator.

John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Cindy Lou; son John and his wife Tammy of Wallkill; and granddaughter, Kaileigh; brother Charles McCombs of Woodridge; sister Frances Osburn of New Hampton; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Warren McCombs.

A graveside service was held July 15 at Warwick Cemetery, with the Rev. Stan Seagren presiding.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.