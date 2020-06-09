John “Jack” J. Schulze Jr. passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home in Monroe, surrounded by his loving family. He was 87 years old.

The son of John J. and Julia Agnes Hoynes Schulze, he was born on Nov. 20, 1932, in the Bronx.

Jack was an operations manager for Morgan Stanley in New York City. After his retirement, Jack became part of the Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes family. He greeted each person at the door with a warm and comforting smile.

Jack was kind and compassionate, and many people still ask: “How is the old guy who is always smiling?”

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Brentwood and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe.

Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951, and he served until 1955. While enlisted, he enjoyed playing on the baseball team, specifically the position of third base.

Survivors include his loving wife Edna at home; his daughter Winnie Schulze Tropiano of Centerport; his son John J. Schulze and his wife Joan of Pacifica, California; and his daughter Annmarie Entner and her husband Richard of Hawley, Pa. Jack is also survived by his brother Robert Schulze and his wife Eleanor of Pacifica, California; his three grandchildren: Jennifer Schulze, Eileen Steffen and her husband Ray and Kelly Schulze; as well as two great-grandchildren: Jacklyn and Riley Steffen.

He was predeceased by his brothers Arthur Schulze, and Francis Schulze; his sister Ann Schulze; and his son-in-law Vincent Tropiano.

Visitation will be private. Interment will take place in Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills.

Memorial donations in Jack’s name may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).