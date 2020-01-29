John Howard Duryea of Pine Bush, N.Y., formerly of Monsey, N.Y., entered into rest on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y. He was 80.

Son of the late Howard Sherwood Duryea and Irene Eckerson Duryea, he was born on July 19, 1939, in Nyack, N.Y.

John was an eighth-generation grower and the last to run the family farm in Rockland County. He loved all things outdoors, hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and growing his vegetable gardens. With his gentle demeanor and kind smile, he was often called a gentle giant for his tender care of God’s creatures. His horse barn was often referred to as “horse heaven.”

Survivors include his wife, Nancy, at home; daughter, Rebecca Lynn of Pine Bush, N.Y.; sisters, Louise Foley of Chester, N.Y., Claire Mardula and her husband, Stanley, of Sun City, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews and their children.

He was predeceased by his sisters Shirley Greaves and Jean Herscap.

Visitation was held on Jan. 15 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home in Pine Bush. Funeral services were offered in the funeral home. Cremation will be private.