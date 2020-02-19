Johanna F. Heidecke of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital, just a few days shy of her 93rd birthday.

Born Feb. 26, 1927, in New York, N.Y., she was the daughter of Carla (Pohlsen) and Ferdinand Mueller.

Johanna was an administrative assistant for Horizon Family Medical Group at their Monroe, N.Y., office. She was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Johanna is survived by her children, Carla Schuch and her husband, Peter, of Fairport, N.Y., Paul Heidecke and his wife, Laura, of Warwick, N.Y., and Kurt Heidecke and his wife, Linda, of Chester, N.Y.; grandchildren, Joshua Heidecke and his wife, Katie, Kai Heidecke, Rebecca Povio and her husband, Brian, Kyle Schuch and his wife, Jennifer, Kristen Bustamante and her husband, Jeremy, Mark Heidecke and his fiancé, Shea Murrell, Amie Heidecke, and Jeffrey Heidecke; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Heidecke; and a son, Frederick.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.