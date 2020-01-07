Jeralene Barbieri of Goshen, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, after a recent illness. She was 73.

Daughter of the late Eugene & Bessie Shirk, she was born Nov. 17, 1946, in Madisonville, Tennessee.

She was employed as a supervisor for a kitchen cabinet company in Chester, N.Y., and a manufacturing technician for IBM in Poughkeepsie and East Fishkill, N.Y. Over the last several years she enjoyed talking and reminiscing with family. She also loved doing word-finds and Sudoku puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, David Barbieri of Goshen; sister, Paulene Ferlito of Madisonville; and brothers, Austin Shirk of Wytheville, Va., and Kenneth Shirk of Madisonville.

Viewing was held on Jan. 4 with a funeral service to follow at Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen. A prayer was said at the burial grave site in Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.