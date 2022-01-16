Jennie J. DeVries, of Goshen died peacefully on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY, after a short illness. She was 96. She was the daughter of Seely and Jennie Stanton Green.

She was born on February 6, 1925, in Middletown, NY. She married her husband, Henry DeVries, on December 27, 1942, and raised three children. She loved doing Word Find puzzles, Bingo and Pokeno. She was a member of the Goshen Senior Center. She worked 28 years and retired from St. Anthony’s Hospital.

She leaves behind two daughters, Jennie Morasch and her husband Sam, Shirley Jarocki and her husband Paul; four grandchildren: Timothy Morasch (Cindy), Tina Savold (Bud), Tracey Cepeda (John), Daniel DeVries (Stephanie); seven great grandchildren, Steven Savold (Korey), Rachel Savold, Adrian and Morgan Cepeda, Tyler Morasch, Lucy and Nora DeVries and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry, and her son and daughter-in-law, Henry and Gwen DeVries; sisters, Laura Schaffer, Madeline Pawliczak, and Hazel Green.

Due to continued public health concerns, facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced. Visitation will be Thursday, January 13, from 2 to 6 P.M., at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

The funeral service to celebrate her life will be held 10:00 A.M. on Friday, January 14, 2022, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jennie’s name to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950.Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com