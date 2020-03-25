Longtime Goshen resident Jeanne-Ann Dlugolecki (Jincy) passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. She was 56.

Her journey with cancer is finally over and she will be reunited with her parents and many loved ones. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend.

Jeanne-Ann was born Feb. 17, 1964, to Frank and Sally Koza and lived in a house in the center of Goshen with her siblings Frankie (Sonny), Johnny, and Christine (Armando).

She worked 25 years as a rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Chester, Harriman, and Montgomery.

Jeanne-Ann was an avid gambler and could often be seen hitting the progressives. She was most happy relaxing on her porch with Brutus, a glass of wine, and good conversation. She enjoyed watching “The Walking Dead” on Sundays and had a passion for photography, always taking pictures at every event she attended. Jeanne-Ann had the best stories to tell and enjoyed family parties full of games, fun, love and laughter. She will truly be missed -- wife, mother, sister, aunt, niece, friend -- forever in our hearts.

Jeanne-Ann is survived by her husband of 10 years, Kenneth Dlugolecki; daughter, Chelisa; sons, Danny (Suli) and Kevin; cherished dog, Brutus; longtime best friend, Sandy Moriarty; stepchildren, Yvonne, Jason, and Kelly; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.