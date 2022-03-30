James Clifford, of Suffern, NY, passed away on March 21, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital, located in Suffern, NY. He was 85 years of age.

A Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 am at Saint Columba R.C. Church located at 27 High Street, Chester, NY 10918.

The cremation was performed at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc. under the direct care and supervision of Thomas and Brendan Flynn.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.

