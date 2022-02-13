Jacqueline Lyons Cory

Jacqueline Webb Lyons, age 88, of Goshen, entered into rest Monday, January 24, 2022.

Jacqueline (Jacki) was born September 10, 1933 in Maspeth, NY. She is the daughter of the late Benjamin and Sue (Thom) Webb. She grew up in Huntington, NY (Long Island) and graduated from St. Dominic’s High School. She attended State Teacher’s College at New Paltz, earning a degree in education. She married Donald Lyons, a fellow education graduate, in June 1956.

Goshen Central Schools employed her over 25 years as a teacher for second, third and fourth grades. In the late 1980’s she earned a masters degree from the College of New Rochelle in gifted and talented education and initiated Goshen’s Gifted and Talented Education program.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, reading and attending a Broadway show whenever possible – usually with her van pool friends once a month for the Wednesday matinee.

She is survived by her husband: Donald Lyons; her children: Ron Lyons and Susie Lyons Dods; her grandchildren: Sean Lyons, Jordan Dods, Brianna Lyons, Andrew Dods and Emily Dods; and her great-grandchildren: Roman, River and Asher Lyons.

Memorial Visitation will be Wednesday, March 9, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with the funeral service to celebrate her life starting at 3:00 p,m. Private burial will follow the funeral service

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jacqueline’s name to the Goshen Teachers Association Scholarship Fund: GTA c/o Heidi Lawrence, Treasurer 222 Scotchtown Avenue Goshen, NY 10924