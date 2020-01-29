Hilda Victoria Ellis of Campbell Hall, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in her home of 50 years that was built by her father. She was 74.

Daughter of Rheinhard and Rose (Stampf) Karlowits, she was born Sept. 8, 1945, in Manhattan. She was the wife of Kenneth Walter Ellis.

Hilda worked at the Indy in Goshen, N.Y., with her sister, Tessie. She also worked as the regional vice president secretary for Bank of New York and for Trottown Tees, where she applied her artistic skills. She loved working with the children at C.J. Hooker Middle School as a special education aid for eight years.

Her love of children also helped to establish the Karolinka Polka Dancers with her friend Beverly Dembeck back in the early 80s. She shared the dance group with her children and husband. She had a clear love of dancing and polkas as she taught classes with Richie Labonowski. She was also a big part of keeping polkas alive by helping out at WKRV radio station on Saturday mornings and celebrating the Polish heritage with the Pokolenie Dancers, of whom she was very proud. She was a member of the Campbell Hall Fire House Ladies Auxiliary and the Hudson Valley Polonaise Society, of which she was named Citizen of the Year in 2012.

She is survived by her best friend and husband, Kenneth Walter Ellis; beloved daughters, Susan Arlene Ellis and Amelia Rose Ellis Bunzey, and Amelia's husband Craig Eric Bunzey; cherished grandchildren, Emma Rose, Madilyn Ruth, and Eric Grant; loving sisters, Margaret Kolman and Theresa Roland; and many nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, Rheinard and Rose Karlowits; and her sister Rosemarie Pinto.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church, Pine Island, N.Y., with Father Heater officiating. Burial will be in Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall, following the service.

Calling hours were scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.