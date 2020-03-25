Gladys ("Pinky") Champlin of Goshen, N.Y., entered into rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Valley View Center, Goshen. She was 72.

Daughter of the late Harold and Rena (Baker) Davis, she was born March 2, 1948, in Mechancistown, N.Y. Gladys grew up in Blooming Grove, N.Y.

She was a dedicated homemaker and personal caregiver. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She loved spending time with her family, sunbathing, the ocean, cooking, and little children. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, John H. Champlin, at home; her son, Larry (Cheri) Davis of Middletown, N.Y.; stepsons, Johnny (Mashetta) Champlain of Middletown, N.Y., Robert (Amy) Champlain of Greene, N.Y., and Jimmy Champlain of Maybrook, N.Y.; brothers, Edward (Patti) Davis of Bloomingburg, N.Y., Frederick "Teddy" (Peggy) Davis of Toms Brook, Va., Ronald (Norma) Davis of Walden, and Barney "Bo" (Sally) Davis of Walden, N.Y.; sisters, Sharon (Joseph) Tremblay of Fayetteville, N.C., Dorothy (Harold) Talmadge of Tampa, Fla., and Cindy (Howard) Dolson of Walden, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Geraldine Davis of Phoenix, Ariz., beloved grandchildren, Larry (Martha), Evan, and William Davis, Jordan and Arianna Champlain, and Cheyenne and Robert Champlain; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, an aunt, and an uncle.

She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, David Davis and Harold "Nit" Davis; and sister, Deborah "Debbie" Davis.

Services have been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later late.

