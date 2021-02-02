Gladys E. Bally of Goshen entered into rest on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill. She was 85 years old.

Gladys was born Jan. 2, 1936, in Middletown, the daughter of Percy and Ethel (Smith) VanCuren.

She was also predeceased by her mother and father-in-law Fannie and Eli Bally and her aunt and uncle, Edith and Harry Northrup.

Gladys loved and worked in various positions, first and most important she was a homemaker where she raised three sons, she was an excellent cook and baker and often entertained family and friends especially during the holidays.

She loved to travel and was the travel coordinator for the Goshen Seniors, where they took day trips, week cruises and traveled all over the country.

She held positions at the Bank of Orange and Ulster, was a part time driver for the family business Goshen Cleaners, an account clerk for B&R Auction, tax collector for the Town of Goshen for two terms, worked at various ladies clothing stores and volunteered as a reading teacher with adults for ELA Spanish/English.

She is survived by her husband Ron Bally at home; sons Ron Bally Jr. and wife Lydia of Bellingham, Washington, Scott E. Bally of Chester and Todd N. Bally and wife Stacy of New Hampton; and grandchildren Seth Bally and Kaya Bally.

Visitation was held Jan. 31 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen.

The funeral and burial was private with the family. Burial was in Wallkill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 1 St. James Place, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen.

