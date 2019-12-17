Giuseppe DePaulis of Jupiter, Fla., a former longtime Chester, N.Y., resident, died peacefully at his residence on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by his wife and family. He was 84.

A public wake was scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 19, from 7 to 9 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 20, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, in St. Columba Roman Catholic Church, 27 High St., Chester, at 10 a.m. with Fr. John S. Bonnici officiating. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery located at 5468 Route 9W, Newburgh, N.Y. at 12:40 p.m.