Gerald E. Tobin of Goshen, N.Y., entered into rest on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. He was 71.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, 11 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave. Florida, N.Y.

Burial with military honors will follow at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y.