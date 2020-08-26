Gail Ellen Stewart Glassey of Weston, Fla., and formerly of Central Valley, N.Y., entered into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 82 years old.

Gail was born on March 3, 1938, and was the daughter of Gladys Stewart of Newburgh.

She briefly attended college in Danville, Va., and worked as a bookkeeper for the Columbus Trust Company.

At the age of three, Gail began training as a ballet dancer. She never lost her passion for dance, and occasionally taught ballet lessons as an adult. Gail was very active at Grace United Methodist Church as well as many charitable organizations.

Gail was the most devoted and loving wife to her husband of 60 years, Alex. She lovingly, dedicated her life to her two children. She was a caring and doting grandmother of four granddaughters. She was a dear and loyal friend to all who knew her. She will be missed immensely.

Gail is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Alexander Glassey III, at home; her son Gordon Glassey and his wife, Susan, of Weston, Fla., her daughter Dawn Gasvoda and her husband Steve of Highland, Mi.; her grandchildren: Megan Gasvoda, Hannah Bennett, Brittany Glassey and Jessica Gasvoda.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 28th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-The-Hudson.

Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation that may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.

A Graveside Service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemeter in NewWindsor.

Donations in Gail’s name may be made to: St. Joseph’s Indian School, Chamberlain, .S.D or St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT.

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com.