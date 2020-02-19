Frederick Anthony Senger of Goshen, N.Y., died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his home. He was 63.

Son of Frederick A. Senger and the late Christine Senger, he was born April 19, 1956, in Meriden, Conn.

A family statement read, “Rick was a man of some many skills and talents. If you were to ask him he’d say Jack of all trades, master of most. Rick wore many hats physically, psychologically, metaphorically. Rick was a carpenter by trade, he was also an avid outdoors man and loving father. Rick loved hunting, fishing, and feeding the birds. Music played an important role in his life, he enjoyed singing, playing his guitar, and chromatic harmonica. Sometimes he would just sit back and listen to his favorite radio station WAMC. I’d always walk in on him listening to the round table which I believe was probably one of his favorite programs on the station. Rick did many things in life I would like to believe he lived a content life but he would probably say there wasn’t enough time in the world to complete all the things he still would have liked to do. He will be greatly missed and loved always.”

Surviving are his children, Frederick Alexander Senger, Angela Senger, and Rebecca Lyons; sister, Cathy Senger; the mother of his children, Brigette Lyons; and close family friends, Rob Starr and the entire Starr family, Uncle Tom Tom, and Wild Bill.

He was predeceased by his mom, Christine Senger; and his friend, Bobby “Uncle Bobby” Clackson.

Visitation and funeral services were held at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home on Feb. 17. Cremation was at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, Pa.