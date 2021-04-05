Frank John DeGeorge, 88, of Goshen, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Garnet Health Medical Center of Middletown, NY.

Frank was born April 6, 1932, in Manhattan, N.Y. He is the son of the late Salvatore and the late Mary Grace DeGeorge. He is pre-deceased by his son Frank W. DeGeorge of Middletown, NY, brother, Dominic DeGeorge, New York, and Amelia Racioppo, Florida.

He served in the Army National Guardduring the Korean War. He retired from the FDNY Engine 93 after 28 years of service. He was a long-time member of the Knights Of Columbus. He was a dedicated father to his 3 sons. Frank enjoyed camping with his boys, coaching sports, and his trips with the seniors in later years. He enjoyed cooking. Frank was a die-hard Yankees and Jets fan. He was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. John’s Parish in Goshen, NY.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Joan DeGeorge; his children, Michael DeGeorge, Natick, MA, Thomas DeGeorge, North Haven, CT; Brother Joseph DeGeorge, NY; Daughter-In-Laws Sally DeGeorge, MA and Lori DeGeorge, NY; Grandchildren Christina Latorre, Frank DeGeorge,Jordan DeGeorge, Hayden DeGeorge, and Shayla DeGeorge; Great-Grandchildren Edenand Elias Latorre.

Visitation will be Monday, April 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian burial to Celebrate his life will be held 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at St John The Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frank’s name can be made to the ALS Association.

Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com.