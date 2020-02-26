Francisco DeAssisi Soto

Francisco DeAssisi (Frank) Soto, 91, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa, passed away at home on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2020. He was 91.

Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Frank served as staff sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War. He called New York City home for most of his life, where he worked as a counselor, and later in building maintenance.

Frank was a skilled handyman and craftsman. He was a member of the Central Park Model Yacht Club since the early '60s and served as its commodore for eight years. Frank contributed articles to various model boat magazines, and many of his boats were exhibited at the South Street Seaport in New York City and the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut.

Like his namesake, Frank was a lifelong animal lover. He delighted both in his rescued pets and the deer, birds, and squirrels that visited his garden daily. He was a voracious reader and an avid Yankees and Giants fan. Frank was athletic, energetic, fun loving and had a great sense of humor. He loved jazz, flamenco and bossa nova, and enjoyed hanging out with young people and learning all the dance crazes.

Frank was married for 54 years to Ruth (Diaz), who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter, Merit Hartzell, and her husband, Barry, of Lansdale, Pa.; his son, Nestor, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Alejandrina (Gonzalez) Soto; and his sister and brother.

Visitation at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa., was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Nestor Soto officiating. Final interment will be in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa., on Friday, Feb. 28, at 9 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to National Greyhound Adoption, 10901 Dutton Road., Philadelphia, PA 19154.