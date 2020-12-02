Florence T. Sawyer of Goshen, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the age of 88.

Florence was born on May 29, 1932, in Goshen, New York, to Harry and Ida Tuthill. She graduated from Orange County Community College in 1952 as the first graduating class.

On March 10, 1973, she married Horace “Teeny” Sawyer.

Florence enjoyed her employment with Arden Hill Hospital in its Development Office. Her career with the hospital started at the Goshen Hospital which was located on Greenwich Avenue.

She was instrumental in helping raise funds for the new Arden Hill Hospital on Harriman Drive.

As a lifelong resident, she has seen Goshen go through many changes. During her years, she also worked with the candy stripers/volunteers, managed the gift shop and was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary.

In addition, Florence was a past secretary for the Goshen Rotary Club, a current member of the local Business of Professional Women and very active with the Goshen Senior Center.

She was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International; received the Honorary Rotarian award by the Goshen Rotary Club; and was also awarded the Volunteer Leadership Award from the then Orange Regional Medical Center Foundation.

Florence was never one to sit around and do nothing. She was always on the go and traveling to new places with her many friends.

More importantly however, her family meant the world to her.

Florence was predeceased by her husband, Horace “Teeny” Sawyer, and her sisters Edythe Fleming, and Marie Parr.

She is survived by her daughter Cindy, and her husband Doug Crana, and grandchildren Alexandra and Jonathan; her stepson Dr. Ronald Sawyer and his daughter Katlyn; stepson Dr. James Sawyer and his children, Ian and Erin; as well, as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation and funeral services were held Nov. 17 at the Donovan Funeral Home on 82 South Church St., Goshen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Garnet Health Hospital Auxiliary, Goshen Rotary Foundation, or the local Business of Professional Women.

Arrangements were under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence, visit www.donovanfunerals.com