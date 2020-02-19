Ernest Snow of Chester, N.Y., a retired employee of the New York City Transit Authority, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home. He was 74.

Son of the late Ernest and Ellen Snow, he was born on Jan. 29, 1946, in New York, N.Y.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Snow; stepchildren, Nick, Ann, and James; brother, Carl Snow; grandchildren, Laura, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Jonathan, Victoria, James Jr., Heather, Rosemarie, Nicole, Amanda, and Cole; and nephew, Michael.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lippincott Funeral Chapel, 107 Murray Ave., Goshen, N.Y.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday Feb. 21, at St. Columba Roman Catholic Church, 29 High St. Chester, N.Y.

Burial will follow in Wallkill Cemetery, Town of Wallkill, N.Y.